SunTrust Banks, Inc. (STI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reissued their hold rating on shares of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) in a report published on Sunday morning. Robert W. Baird currently has a $55.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Instinet restated a neutral rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (up previously from $62.00) on shares of SunTrust Banks in a research note on Saturday, September 30th. Nomura upped their price target on SunTrust Banks from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut SunTrust Banks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of SunTrust Banks in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on SunTrust Banks in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.34.

Shares of SunTrust Banks (STI) opened at 59.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.05. SunTrust Banks has a one year low of $44.25 and a one year high of $61.69.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. SunTrust Banks had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 20.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Analysts predict that SunTrust Banks will post $4.05 EPS for the current year.

SunTrust Banks declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.32 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from SunTrust Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. SunTrust Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.67%.

In related news, insider Susan S. Johnson sold 808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.34, for a total transaction of $46,330.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,550.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America grew its position in SunTrust Banks by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 1,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new position in SunTrust Banks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in SunTrust Banks by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in SunTrust Banks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. grew its position in SunTrust Banks by 184.7% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

About SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks, Inc is a provider of financial services. The Company’s principal subsidiary is SunTrust Bank (the Bank). The Company’s business segments include Consumer Banking and Private Wealth Management, Wholesale Banking, Mortgage Banking and Corporate Other. As of December 31, 2016, the Consumer Banking and Private Wealth Management segment consisted of three primary businesses: Consumer Banking, Consumer Lending and Private Wealth Management.

