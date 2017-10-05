SunTrust Banks, Inc. Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP)

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by research analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. in a report issued on Tuesday. They currently have a $37.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $66.00. SunTrust Banks, Inc.’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 27.65% from the company’s previous close. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s Q4 2017 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.69) EPS and Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HP. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $80.00 price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 1st. Cowen and Company reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Friday, August 11th. UBS AG reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Group LLC set a $54.00 price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $58.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.90.

Helmerich & Payne (HP) traded up 2.19% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.26. 519,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.84. The firm’s market cap is $5.67 billion. Helmerich & Payne has a 12 month low of $42.16 and a 12 month high of $85.78.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 11.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $498.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne will post ($1.30) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John W. Lindsay purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.73 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 147,727 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,009.71. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period.

About Helmerich & Payne

Helmerich & Payne, Inc is engaged in contract drilling of oil and gas wells for others. The Company operates in the contract drilling industry. The Company’s contract drilling business consists of three segments: U.S. Land, Offshore and International Land. The Company is also engaged in the ownership, development and operation of commercial real estate and the research and development of rotary steerable technology.

