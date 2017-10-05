SunTrust Banks, Inc. Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (KTOS)

SunTrust Banks, Inc. restated their hold rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on KTOS. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Friday, June 9th. Noble Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, June 29th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a hold rating and set a $9.25 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.78.

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) opened at 13.43 on Monday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 52 week low of $5.23 and a 52 week high of $13.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.77. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.17 billion.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 6.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $185.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post $0.10 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eric M. Demarco acquired 8,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.19 per share, for a total transaction of $99,646.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boulegeris Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boulegeris Investments Inc. now owns 14,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 16,677 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,246 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 21,856 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $453,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $966,000. Institutional investors own 61.81% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc is a technology, intellectual property and proprietary product and solution company focused on the United States and its allies’ national security. The Kratos Government Solutions segment includes the operations of Defense Rocket Support Services, Microwave Electronics Division, Technical and Training Solutions, and Modular Systems, which provide technology-based defense solutions, involving products and services, with the focus relating to the nation’s Command, Control, Communications, Computing, Combat Systems, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance requirements.

