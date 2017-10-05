Suntrust Banks Inc. Has $1.12 Million Stake in Equity Residential (EQR)

Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 164,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,844,000 after buying an additional 24,926 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 21,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 6,646 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 343,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,638,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares during the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,692,000. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) opened at 66.52 on Thursday. Equity Residential has a one year low of $58.28 and a one year high of $68.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.07 and a 200-day moving average of $65.90.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77. Equity Residential had a net margin of 33.99% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $612.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Equity Residential will post $1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be given a $0.5038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 90.58%.

EQR has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America Corporation upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. UBS AG downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.15.

In other news, insider Michael L. Manelis sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total value of $29,023.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bruce C. Strohm sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $685,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 173,622 shares of company stock worth $11,816,599. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential is a real estate investment trust. The Company’s primary business is the acquisition, development and management of multifamily residential properties. Its segments include Boston, New York, Washington DC, Southern California, San Francisco, Seattle and Other Markets. Southern California includes Los Angeles, San Diego and Orange County.

