Suntrust Banks Inc. Has $1.08 Million Position in Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II (PCK)

Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its stake in Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,290 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,145 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc.’s holdings in Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II by 0.9% in the second quarter. National Planning Corp now owns 11,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,368 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II by 6.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,940 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II (PCK) opened at 10.1461 on Thursday. Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $10.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.10.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0473 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. This is a positive change from Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.

About Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek current income exempt from federal and California income tax. The Fund invests approximately 90% of its net assets (and over 80% of its net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal and California income tax.

