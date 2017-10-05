SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. (SXCP) Major Shareholder Sun Coal & Coke Llc Buys 9,365 Shares

SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SXCP) major shareholder Sun Coal & Coke Llc purchased 9,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.25 per share, for a total transaction of $161,546.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Sun Coal & Coke Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 4th, Sun Coal & Coke Llc purchased 10,076 shares of SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.16 per share, for a total transaction of $172,904.16.

On Monday, October 2nd, Sun Coal & Coke Llc purchased 27,259 shares of SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.20 per share, for a total transaction of $468,854.80.

On Tuesday, September 26th, Sun Coal & Coke Llc purchased 10,700 shares of SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.26 per share, for a total transaction of $184,682.00.

On Wednesday, September 27th, Sun Coal & Coke Llc purchased 21,300 shares of SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.12 per share, for a total transaction of $364,656.00.

On Monday, September 25th, Sun Coal & Coke Llc purchased 15,151 shares of SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.08 per share, for a total transaction of $258,779.08.

On Thursday, September 21st, Sun Coal & Coke Llc purchased 7,940 shares of SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.02 per share, for a total transaction of $135,138.80.

On Wednesday, September 20th, Sun Coal & Coke Llc purchased 10,100 shares of SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.07 per share, for a total transaction of $172,407.00.

On Tuesday, September 19th, Sun Coal & Coke Llc purchased 18,263 shares of SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.95 per share, for a total transaction of $309,557.85.

On Monday, September 18th, Sun Coal & Coke Llc purchased 18,182 shares of SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.73 per share, for a total transaction of $304,184.86.

On Thursday, September 14th, Sun Coal & Coke Llc purchased 15,414 shares of SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.82 per share, for a total transaction of $259,263.48.

SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE SXCP) traded up 0.29% during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,526 shares. SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $21.95. The stock’s market cap is $797.35 million. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.93.

SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SXCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. had a positive return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P.’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. will post ($1.91) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SXCP. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,329 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares during the last quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. in the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. ValuEngine upgraded SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 19th.

SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. Company Profile

SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. is engaged in the production of coke used in the blast furnace production of steel. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a 98% interest in Haverhill Coke Company LLC (Haverhill), Middletown Coke Company, LLC (Middletown), and Gateway Energy and Coke Company, LLC (Granite City).

