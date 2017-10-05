Sun Hydraulics Corporation (SNHY) Shares Sold by Suntrust Banks Inc.

Suntrust Banks Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Sun Hydraulics Corporation (NASDAQ:SNHY) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,575 shares during the quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Sun Hydraulics Corporation worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SNHY. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sun Hydraulics Corporation by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Sun Hydraulics Corporation by 542.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Sun Hydraulics Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sun Hydraulics Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Sun Hydraulics Corporation by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sun Hydraulics Corporation (SNHY) opened at 55.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.21 and a 200 day moving average of $43.05. Sun Hydraulics Corporation has a 52 week low of $28.88 and a 52 week high of $56.09. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.52 and a beta of 1.76.

Sun Hydraulics Corporation (NASDAQ:SNHY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $89.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.18 million. Sun Hydraulics Corporation had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sun Hydraulics Corporation will post $1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. Sun Hydraulics Corporation’s payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SNHY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Hydraulics Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sun Hydraulics Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Sun Hydraulics Corporation in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

In related news, Director Christine L. Koski sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $946,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine L. Koski sold 16,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $777,874.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,440 shares of company stock worth $4,070,619 over the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sun Hydraulics Corporation (Sun) develops and manufactures solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. It is engaged in power controls and vehicle technologies lines of business. The Company operates through two segments including hydraulics and electronics. Hydraulics market segment is engaged in manufacturing of screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the worldwide industrial and mobile hydraulics markets operating under the brand Sun Hydraulics.

