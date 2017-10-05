Summit Materials (SUM) Earns Media Sentiment Score of 0.03

Press coverage about Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Summit Materials earned a daily sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the construction company an impact score of 45.1390767712186 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

SUM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 5th. Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Summit Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

Summit Materials (NYSE SUM) opened at 32.33 on Thursday. Summit Materials has a 1-year low of $18.05 and a 1-year high of $32.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.84 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.02 and its 200-day moving average is $31.02.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.09). Summit Materials had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $478.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Summit Materials will post $1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Summit Materials news, insider Thomas W. Hill sold 12,500 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $359,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,610 shares in the company, valued at $592,537.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas W. Hill sold 250,000 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $7,325,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,873. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 622,733 shares of company stock worth $18,370,296 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. The Company operates through three segments: West, East and Cement. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had operations in 21 states in the United States and in British Columbia, Canada. The Company’s materials include aggregates, which it supplies across the United States, and in British Columbia, Canada, and cement, which it supplies along the Mississippi River from Minneapolis to New Orleans.

