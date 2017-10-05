Summit Global Investments Acquires 360 Shares of Stryker Corporation (SYK)

Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,480 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Stryker Corporation were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker Corporation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,249,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Stryker Corporation by 276.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 269,555 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,487,000 after purchasing an additional 198,035 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp lifted its stake in Stryker Corporation by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 56,546 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker Corporation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,090,000. Finally, British Columbia Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Stryker Corporation by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp now owns 133,596 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $17,588,000 after purchasing an additional 12,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SYK. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Stryker Corporation in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of Stryker Corporation in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stryker Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Cowen and Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Stryker Corporation in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stryker Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.78.

In other news, insider Lonny J. Carpenter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total value of $731,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,909,976.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Graham A. Mclean sold 1,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $164,396.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,853.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,429 shares of company stock worth $3,686,927. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Corporation (SYK) opened at 145.97 on Thursday. Stryker Corporation has a 12-month low of $106.48 and a 12-month high of $148.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.31 and its 200 day moving average is $139.81. The company has a market cap of $54.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58 and a beta of 0.80.

Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Stryker Corporation had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 24.26%. Stryker Corporation’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Stryker Corporation will post $6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Stryker Corporation’s payout ratio is 37.95%.

Stryker Corporation Profile

Stryker Corporation is a medical technology company. The Company offers a range of medical technologies, including orthopedic, medical and surgical, and neurotechnology and spine products. The Company’s segments include Orthopaedics; MedSurg; Neurotechnology and Spine, and Corporate and Other. The Orthopaedics segment includes reconstructive (hip and knee) and trauma implant systems and other related products.

