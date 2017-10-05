Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Intel Corporation Call Options (INTC)

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 65,675 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 250% compared to the average daily volume of 18,768 call options.

Shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ INTC) opened at 39.34 on Thursday. Intel Corporation has a one year low of $33.23 and a one year high of $39.70. The stock has a market cap of $184.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.25 and a 200 day moving average of $35.73.

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Intel Corporation had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post $3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. Intel Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.76%.

In related news, EVP Diane M. Bryant sold 1,639 shares of Intel Corporation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $56,791.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,968,880.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Diane M. Bryant sold 2,119 shares of Intel Corporation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $73,486.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,761,774.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,608 shares of company stock valued at $3,095,110 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intel Corporation in the 1st quarter worth about $1,169,000. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel Corporation by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 37,723 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Intel Corporation by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 74,074 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 40,844 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel Corporation by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 183,113 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel Corporation by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,778 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INTC. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Intel Corporation in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America Corporation cut shares of Intel Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Vetr upgraded shares of Intel Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.45 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Summit Redstone reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel Corporation in a research note on Saturday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Intel Corporation in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.51.

Intel Corporation Company Profile

Intel Corporation is engaged in designing and manufacturing products and technologies, such as the cloud. The Company’s segments are Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Intel Security Group (ISecG), Programmable Solutions Group (PSG), All Other and New Technology Group (NTG).

