Stock Repurchase Plan Initiated by CyberOptics Corporation (CYBE)

CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE) announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan, which authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 million in shares on Monday, October 2nd, EventVestor reports. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Shares of CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ CYBE) opened at 11.60 on Thursday. CyberOptics Corporation has a 52-week low of $11.35 and a 52-week high of $41.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.86 million, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of -0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.04 and its 200-day moving average is $20.35.

CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $16.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 million. CyberOptics Corporation had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 14.32%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CyberOptics Corporation will post $0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CYBE. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of CyberOptics Corporation in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of CyberOptics Corporation in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CyberOptics Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of CyberOptics Corporation from $27.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

CyberOptics Corporation Company Profile

Cyberoptics Corporation is a developer and manufacturer of sensing technology solutions. The Company’s products and services are used in the surface mount technology (SMT), semiconductor and three dimensional (3D) scanning solutions and services markets. Its products are sold into the electronics assembly, dynamic random access memory (DRAM) and flash memory, and semiconductor fabrication capital equipment markets.

