Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for October, 5th (APVO, COLM, CROX, CSGP, DECK, FRAC, GILD, HSKA, JAZZ, NKE)

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Thursday, October 5th:

Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Pivotal Research assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM). Pivotal Research issued a buy rating on the stock.

Pivotal Research assumed coverage on shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX). Pivotal Research issued a hold rating on the stock.

Bank of America Corporation began coverage on shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Pivotal Research began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Pivotal Research issued a buy rating on the stock.

Jefferies Group LLC started coverage on shares of Keane Group (NASDAQ:FRAC). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD). They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Heska Corporation (NASDAQ:HSKA). Canaccord Genuity issued a buy rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ). The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Pivotal Research assumed coverage on shares of Nike (NYSE:NKE). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Group LLC began coverage on shares of Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

J P Morgan Chase & Co initiated coverage on shares of TransCanada Corporation (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Jefferies Group LLC assumed coverage on shares of Mammooth Energy (NASDAQ:TUSK). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Pivotal Research assumed coverage on shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA). Pivotal Research issued a hold rating on the stock.

Pivotal Research started coverage on shares of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

