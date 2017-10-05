Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,582 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Stericycle worth $8,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kernodle & Katon Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stericycle during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Stericycle by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Invictus RG acquired a new stake in Stericycle during the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Stericycle during the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Stericycle by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stericycle Inc. alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Stericycle, Inc. (SRCL) Position Raised by Teachers Advisors LLC” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/stericycle-inc-srcl-position-raised-by-teachers-advisors-llc.html.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SRCL. Jefferies Group LLC set a $108.00 price target on Stericycle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. BidaskClub cut Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Stericycle in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Stericycle in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stericycle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.25.

Stericycle, Inc. (SRCL) opened at 71.48 on Thursday. The company’s market capitalization is $6.10 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.04. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.62 and a 52-week high of $88.00.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $917.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.81 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 14.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post $4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stericycle Profile

Stericycle, Inc is a business-to-business services provider. The Company focuses on regulated and compliance solutions for healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses. The Company’s segments include Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RCS), Domestic Communication and Related Services (CRS), International RCS and All other.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.