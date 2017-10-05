State Street Corporation (STT) Position Increased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) by 110.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in State Street Corporation were worth $3,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in State Street Corporation by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in State Street Corporation in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its position in State Street Corporation by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in State Street Corporation by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in State Street Corporation by 2,677.8% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get State Street Corporation alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of State Street Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of State Street Corporation in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $93.00 price objective on shares of State Street Corporation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of State Street Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays PLC increased their price objective on shares of State Street Corporation from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.80.

State Street Corporation (STT) opened at 97.11 on Thursday. State Street Corporation has a one year low of $68.16 and a one year high of $98.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.97 and its 200 day moving average is $87.61.

State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.10. State Street Corporation had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that State Street Corporation will post $6.16 EPS for the current year.

State Street Corporation announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from State Street Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. State Street Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.11%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/state-street-corporation-stt-position-increased-by-hightower-advisors-llc.html.

In related news, insider Andrew Erickson sold 353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total transaction of $32,832.53. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,021.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amelia C. Fawcett sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $466,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,814 shares of company stock worth $820,385. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About State Street Corporation

State Street Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company operates through two lines of business: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Company, through its subsidiary, State Street Bank and Trust Company (State Street Bank), provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors across the world.

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.