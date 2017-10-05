State of Tennessee Treasury Department Holds Position in Carbo Ceramics, Inc. (CRR)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department held its stake in Carbo Ceramics, Inc. (NYSE:CRR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.07% of Carbo Ceramics worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Carbo Ceramics by 0.8% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 15,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Carbo Ceramics by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 215,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 22,336 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Carbo Ceramics by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 361,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,708,000 after purchasing an additional 138,831 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in Carbo Ceramics by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 320,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Carbo Ceramics by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 113,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 29,533 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRR shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Carbo Ceramics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $7.50) on shares of Carbo Ceramics in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Scotiabank set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Carbo Ceramics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carbo Ceramics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Carbo Ceramics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.72.

Carbo Ceramics, Inc. (CRR) opened at 8.08 on Thursday. Carbo Ceramics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.66 and a 1-year high of $16.70. The firm’s market cap is $219.35 million. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.34 and a 200-day moving average of $7.99.

Carbo Ceramics (NYSE:CRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $43.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.50 million. Carbo Ceramics had a negative net margin of 72.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.88) EPS. Analysts predict that Carbo Ceramics, Inc. will post ($3.63) earnings per share for the current year.

About Carbo Ceramics

CARBO Ceramics Inc is a technology company that provides products and services to the global oil and gas and industrial markets. The Company operates through two segments: Oilfield Technologies and Services, and Environmental Products and Services. The Company’s oilfield technologies and services segment includes the manufacturing and selling of proppant products for use primarily in the hydraulic fracturing of oil and natural gas wells, Fracpro software for the design of fracture treatments, and StrataGen consulting services for the optimizing of well completions.

