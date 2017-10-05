Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.79 Billion

Analysts expect Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report $5.79 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Starbucks Corporation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.59 billion to $6.13 billion. Starbucks Corporation posted sales of $5.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Corporation will report full year sales of $5.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.28 billion to $22.82 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $24.71 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $24.19 billion to $25.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Starbucks Corporation.

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The coffee company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Starbucks Corporation had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 52.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Cowen and Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks Corporation in a report on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starbucks Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS AG set a $67.00 price target on shares of Starbucks Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Starbucks Corporation in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Starbucks Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.34.

Shares of Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) opened at 53.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $77.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 0.78. Starbucks Corporation has a 12 month low of $50.84 and a 12 month high of $64.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.26 and a 200 day moving average of $57.77.

In other Starbucks Corporation news, insider John Culver sold 64,776 shares of Starbucks Corporation stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total transaction of $3,468,107.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 390,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,898,857.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp bought 18,000 shares of Starbucks Corporation stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.30 per share, with a total value of $995,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $995,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Appropriate Balance Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks Corporation by 1.6% during the second quarter. Appropriate Balance Financial Services Inc. now owns 839 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $14,396,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks Corporation by 2.7% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks Corporation by 2.5% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks Corporation by 8.5% during the second quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 1,924 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks Corporation by 10.2% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Corporation (Starbucks) is a roaster, marketer and retailer of coffee. As of October 2, 2016, the Company operated in 75 countries. The Company operates through four segments: Americas, which is inclusive of the United States, Canada, and Latin America; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Channel Development.

