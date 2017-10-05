Stanley Chia Sells 645 Shares of GrubHub Inc (GRUB) Stock

GrubHub Inc (NASDAQ:GRUB) COO Stanley Chia sold 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total value of $34,552.65. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,087.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Stanley Chia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 6th, Stanley Chia sold 705 shares of GrubHub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $39,945.30.

On Friday, August 25th, Stanley Chia sold 4,671 shares of GrubHub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total value of $253,028.07.

On Thursday, August 3rd, Stanley Chia sold 822 shares of GrubHub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $38,346.30.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Stanley Chia sold 837 shares of GrubHub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total value of $36,442.98.

GrubHub Inc (GRUB) opened at 54.10 on Thursday. GrubHub Inc has a 12-month low of $32.43 and a 12-month high of $57.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion and a PE ratio of 79.56.

GrubHub (NASDAQ:GRUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. GrubHub had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $158.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.13 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GrubHub Inc will post $1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRUB. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of GrubHub by 75,703.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,080,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $167,094,000 after buying an additional 5,073,663 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in shares of GrubHub by 55.4% during the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,976,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $216,977,000 after buying an additional 1,773,959 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of GrubHub by 132.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,596,093 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,385,000 after buying an additional 1,477,241 shares during the period. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of GrubHub by 14.0% during the first quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 9,582,509 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $315,169,000 after buying an additional 1,174,124 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of GrubHub during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,593,000.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GRUB shares. Bank of America Corporation upped their price objective on GrubHub from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. DA Davidson started coverage on GrubHub in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Cowen and Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $54.00) on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GrubHub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.67.

GrubHub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders. Its products include Grubhub and Seamless Mobile Applications and Mobile Website, Grubhub and Seamless Websites, Corporate Program, Delivery, Allmenus and MenuPages, Grubhub for Restaurants, and Restaurant Websites.

