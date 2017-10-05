S&T Bank PA Continues to Hold Holdings in CNB Financial Corporation (CCNE)

S&T Bank PA maintained its stake in shares of CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,200 shares of the bank’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA owned about 0.06% of CNB Financial Corporation worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CNB Financial Corporation by 5.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of CNB Financial Corporation by 1.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 35,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNB Financial Corporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CNB Financial Corporation by 7.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of CNB Financial Corporation by 4.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dennis L. Merrey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total transaction of $53,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,316,579.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ CCNE) traded up 0.57% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.07. 3,605 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.27 million, a P/E ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.29. CNB Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $28.45.

CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $28.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.14 million. CNB Financial Corporation had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.92%. Analysts expect that CNB Financial Corporation will post $1.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. CNB Financial Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 39.76%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCNE. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CNB Financial Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNB Financial Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th.

CNB Financial Corporation Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company is the holding company of CNB Bank (the Bank); CNB Securities Corporation, which maintains investments in debt and equity securities; CNB Insurance Agency, which provides for the sale of nonproprietary annuities and other insurance products, and Holiday Financial Services Corporation, which offers small balance unsecured loans and secured loans, primarily collateralized by automobiles and equipment.

