Ssp Group Plc (SSPPF) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Ssp Group Plc (NASDAQ:SSPPF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a $7.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.78% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SSP Group PLC operates food and beverage outlets. It also operates restaurants, bars, cafes, food courts, lounges and convenience stores in airports, train stations, motorway service stations and other leisure locations. SSP Group PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Citigroup Inc. lowered Ssp Group Plc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Shares of Ssp Group Plc (NASDAQ:SSPPF) opened at 6.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39. Ssp Group Plc has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $6.88.

