Sse Plc (SSE) PT Lowered to GBX 1,530

Sse Plc (LON:SSE) had its target price dropped by research analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 1,590 ($21.09) to GBX 1,530 ($20.29) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC Holdings plc’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.92% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,522 ($20.19) price objective on shares of Sse Plc in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Citigroup Inc. upgraded Sse Plc to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,388 ($18.41) price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Sse Plc from GBX 1,750 ($23.21) to GBX 1,550 ($20.56) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Sse Plc to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.90) price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.55) price objective on shares of Sse Plc in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,536 ($20.37).

Sse Plc (LON:SSE) opened at 1367.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,418.61 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,452.13. Sse Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,341.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 1,612.00. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 13.84 billion.

Sse Plc Company Profile

SSE plc is engaged in producing, distributing and supplying electricity and gas, as well as other energy-related services to homes and businesses in Great Britain and Ireland. The Company’s segments include Networks, which consists of electricity distribution, electricity transmission and gas distribution; Retail, which consists of energy supply, enterprise and energy-related services, and Wholesale, which consists of energy portfolio management and electricity generation, gas storage and gas production.

