Square, Inc. (SQ) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a $32.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.14% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Square has outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. The company’s comprehensive commerce ecosystem, accelerated business growth and focus on integration, automation, and platform are key catalysts. The company's plan to open a wholly-owned brick-and-mortar bank is positive in our view. Meanwhile, automation is enabling the company to increase reach of financial system to more people, scale up its own operations and help sellers with advanced CRM tools. Moreover, the company displays consistent business growth through balancing investment and margin expansion. However, it’s currently a loss making enterprise, which doesn't augur with investors. Moreover, vulnerability to intense competition and changing technology, industry standards and seller and buyer needs pose signficant challenges.”

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SQ. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Square from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Square in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. upped their price target on Square from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Square presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.24.

Shares of Square (NYSE:SQ) opened at 30.15 on Tuesday. Square has a 1-year low of $10.88 and a 1-year high of $30.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.00 and a 200-day moving average of $23.10. The firm’s market capitalization is $11.57 billion.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.64 million. Square had a negative return on equity of 12.41% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Square will post $0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, CFO Sarah Friar sold 19,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $504,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 368,791 shares in the company, valued at $9,680,763.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $10,008,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 507,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,694,772.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 972,800 shares of company stock valued at $25,520,512 in the last quarter. 32.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Square by 114.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,888,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $560,427,000 after buying an additional 12,764,491 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Square by 73.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,034,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,558,000 after buying an additional 8,058,892 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Square by 32.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,597,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,925,000 after buying an additional 3,853,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Square by 5.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,076,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,937,000 after buying an additional 498,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Square by 23.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,618,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,282,000 after buying an additional 1,235,662 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc (Square) is a commerce ecosystem. The Company enables its sellers start, run and grow their businesses. It combines software with hardware to enable sellers to turn mobile devices and computing devices into payments and point-of-sale solutions. Once a seller downloads the Square Point of Sale mobile application, they can take their first payment.

