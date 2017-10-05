Square, Inc. (SQ) Downgraded by Vetr Inc. to “Hold”

Vetr downgraded shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday. They currently have $31.08 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Square from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Square from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of Square in a report on Monday, September 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Square in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America Corporation began coverage on Square in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.24.

Shares of Square (NYSE:SQ) traded up 1.5794% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.6262. 5,862,548 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.00 and its 200 day moving average is $23.10. The firm’s market capitalization is $11.75 billion. Square has a 1-year low of $10.88 and a 1-year high of $30.90. Square also saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 35,867 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 916% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,529 call options.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Square had a negative return on equity of 12.41% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Square will post $0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sarah Friar sold 19,200 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 368,791 shares in the company, valued at $9,680,763.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 400,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $10,888,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 507,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,811,019.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 972,800 shares of company stock valued at $25,520,512. 32.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Square by 0.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Square by 1.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Square by 2.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 10,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Square by 1.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Square by 1.1% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc (Square) is a commerce ecosystem. The Company enables its sellers start, run and grow their businesses. It combines software with hardware to enable sellers to turn mobile devices and computing devices into payments and point-of-sale solutions. Once a seller downloads the Square Point of Sale mobile application, they can take their first payment.

