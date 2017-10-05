Sprint Corporation (S) Stake Boosted by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,168 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,029 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Sprint Corporation were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprint Corporation by 4,924.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,211,547 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $340,355,000 after buying an additional 38,431,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprint Corporation by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,670,102 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $326,977,000 after buying an additional 1,823,591 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sprint Corporation by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,713,069 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $127,704,000 after buying an additional 243,184 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sprint Corporation by 2.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,024,710 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $60,959,000 after buying an additional 188,345 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sprint Corporation by 94.3% during the first quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 6,689,392 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $58,064,000 after buying an additional 3,247,400 shares during the period. 13.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) opened at 7.58 on Thursday. Sprint Corporation has a 12-month low of $5.83 and a 12-month high of $9.65. The stock’s market cap is $30.30 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.02 and its 200-day moving average is $8.26.

Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. Sprint Corporation had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Sprint Corporation will post ($0.83) EPS for the current year.

S has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Sprint Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sprint Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Sprint Corporation in a research report on Sunday, July 9th. Cowen and Company reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Sprint Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sprint Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.16.

About Sprint Corporation

Sprint Corporation (Sprint) is a holding company. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, is a communications company offering a range of wireless and wireline communications products and services that are designed to meet the needs of consumers, businesses, government subscribers and resellers. It operates through two segments: Wireless and Wireline.

