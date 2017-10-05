Splunk Inc. (SPLK) PT Set at $75.00 by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird set a $75.00 target price on Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SPLK. Morgan Stanley lowered Splunk from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Splunk from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Splunk currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.06.

Shares of Splunk (NASDAQ SPLK) opened at 65.95 on Friday. The stock’s market cap is $9.23 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.41. Splunk has a 12 month low of $50.64 and a 12 month high of $69.61.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $279.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.72 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 75.81% and a negative net margin of 36.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Splunk will post $0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 128,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $8,734,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 699,540 shares in the company, valued at $47,456,793.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ledger Susan St. sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $47,065.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 168,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,705,499.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 588,881 shares of company stock valued at $37,078,452. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in Splunk by 3.6% in the first quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,154 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Splunk in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Splunk by 24.1% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,375 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new position in Splunk in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Splunk by 6.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,508 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc (Splunk) is engaged in the development and marketing of software solutions. The Company’s offerings enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor and analyze data. Its offerings address diverse data sets that are referred to as big data and are specifically used for machine data.

