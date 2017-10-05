Spin Master Corp (TOY) Hits New 52-Week High at $49.42

Spin Master Corp (TSE:TOY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$49.42 and last traded at C$48.91, with a volume of 33,202 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$48.93.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Spin Master Corp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$36.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Spin Master Corp from C$43.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. CIBC lifted their target price on Spin Master Corp from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Spin Master Corp from C$45.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised Spin Master Corp from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$51.25.
The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion and a PE ratio of 41.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.13.
In other Spin Master Corp news, insider Chris Harrs sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.77, for a total value of C$1,098,710.00. Also, Director Chi Wah Yuen sold 11,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.36, for a total transaction of C$526,649.60. Insiders sold a total of 519,340 shares of company stock valued at $23,806,842 in the last quarter.
About Spin Master Corp
Spin Master Corp., a childrens entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Activities, Games & Puzzles and Fun Furniture; Remote Control and Interactive Characters; Boys Action and High-Tech Construction; Pre-School and Girls; and Outdoor.
