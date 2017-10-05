SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (KIE) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSE:KIE) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF were worth $3,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pension Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pension Partners LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 10,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Appleton Group LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSE KIE) opened at 90.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.77. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 12 month low of $73.28 and a 12 month high of $92.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a $0.2945 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

