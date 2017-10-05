Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN Reduces Stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd (MPEL)

Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN decreased its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd (NASDAQ:MPEL) by 39.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 912,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 591,430 shares during the period. Melco Resorts & Entertainment comprises 0.2% of Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $20,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Turner Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares during the period.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, July 4th.

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd (MPEL) traded up 0.4235% during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.9700. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd has a 52-week low of $14.89 and a 52-week high of $24.51.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, formerly Melco Crown Entertainment Limited, is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It is principally engaged in the gaming and hospitality business in Asia and its principal operating and developmental activities occur in over two geographic areas, which include Macau and the Philippines.

