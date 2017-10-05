Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN Has $216.41 Million Holdings in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK)

Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lowered its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,543,954 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 6,010,567 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Energy Corporation accounts for 2.4% of Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN owned 4.89% of Chesapeake Energy Corporation worth $216,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Chesapeake Energy Corporation by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,761,169 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $540,542,000 after buying an additional 17,615,861 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Chesapeake Energy Corporation by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,785,695 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $260,083,000 after buying an additional 2,476,711 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Chesapeake Energy Corporation by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,067,381 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $53,860,000 after buying an additional 171,476 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Chesapeake Energy Corporation by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,219,258 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $40,850,000 after buying an additional 433,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schneider Capital Management Corp raised its position in Chesapeake Energy Corporation by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp now owns 7,534,855 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $44,757,000 after buying an additional 1,918,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) traded up 0.820% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.305. 9,561,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Chesapeake Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $8.20. The company’s market capitalization is $3.84 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.98 and a 200-day moving average of $4.86.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Chesapeake Energy Corporation had a negative return on equity of 16.10% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Corporation will post $0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director R Brad Martin acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.11 per share, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 547,358 shares in the company, valued at $2,249,641.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CHK shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy Corporation in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Macquarie downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $3.93 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Vetr downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.67 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Chesapeake Energy Corporation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.17.

About Chesapeake Energy Corporation

Chesapeake Energy Corporation produces natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates in two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing, Gathering and Compression. Exploration and production is engaged in finding and producing oil, natural gas and NGL. Marketing, gathering and compression is engaged in marketing, gathering and compression of oil, natural gas and NGL.

