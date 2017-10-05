Sound Point Capital Management LP Takes Position in Ocwen Financial Corporation (OCN)

Sound Point Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE:OCN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,519,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,776,000. Ocwen Financial Corporation comprises about 1.4% of Sound Point Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Sound Point Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.92% of Ocwen Financial Corporation as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ocwen Financial Corporation by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,386,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,869,000 after acquiring an additional 124,022 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ocwen Financial Corporation by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,780,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,170,000 after acquiring an additional 687,332 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ocwen Financial Corporation by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,243,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,034,000 after acquiring an additional 99,342 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ocwen Financial Corporation by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,221,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,683,000 after acquiring an additional 134,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ocwen Financial Corporation by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 776,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 56,974 shares during the last quarter. 48.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ocwen Financial Corporation alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OCN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Ocwen Financial Corporation in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ocwen Financial Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ocwen Financial Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.33.

Shares of Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE OCN) traded up 1.11% during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.64. 539,546 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s market capitalization is $476.33 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.04 and its 200 day moving average is $3.19. Ocwen Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $6.15.

Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE:OCN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.17). Ocwen Financial Corporation had a negative return on equity of 12.41% and a negative net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $311.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.71) EPS. Ocwen Financial Corporation’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ocwen Financial Corporation will post ($0.87) earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/sound-point-capital-management-lp-takes-position-in-ocwen-financial-corporation-ocn.html.

About Ocwen Financial Corporation

Ocwen Financial Corporation is a financial services holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, originates and services loans. The Company’s segments include Servicing, Lending, and Corporate Items and Other. The Company’s Servicing segment consists of its residential servicing business. The Company’s Lending segment is focused on originating and purchasing conventional and government-insured residential forward and reverse mortgage loans.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE:OCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ocwen Financial Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocwen Financial Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.