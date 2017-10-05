Sound Point Capital Management LP Acquires 10,000 Shares of EnPro Industries (NPO)

Sound Point Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 341,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. EnPro Industries makes up 5.0% of Sound Point Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sound Point Capital Management LP owned about 1.60% of EnPro Industries worth $24,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in EnPro Industries by 5.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in EnPro Industries during the first quarter worth about $125,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in EnPro Industries by 55.4% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in EnPro Industries during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC bought a new stake in EnPro Industries during the second quarter worth about $222,000. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EnPro Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. FBR & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of EnPro Industries in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.33.

In other news, insider Stephen E. Macadam sold 26,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total value of $1,949,637.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,206,271.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Todd L. Anderson sold 2,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $156,095.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $654,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) traded up 1.01% on Thursday, hitting $82.62. 12,545 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.74 and a beta of 1.15. EnPro Industries has a 52-week low of $52.00 and a 52-week high of $82.72.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.35). EnPro Industries had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that EnPro Industries will post $2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.53%.

EnPro Industries, Inc is engaged in the designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing engineered industrial products. It operates through three segments. The Sealing Products segment includes three operating divisions: Garlock, which designs, manufactures and sells sealing products; Technetics, which designs, manufactures and sells metal seals and elastomeric seals, among others, and Stemco LP (Stemco), which designs, manufactures and sells heavy-duty truck wheel-end components and systems.

