Sonic Corp. (SONC) Holdings Increased by Riverhead Capital Management LLC

Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sonic Corp. (NASDAQ:SONC) by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sonic Corp. were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SONC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sonic Corp. by 121,423.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,323,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $135,015,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319,566 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sonic Corp. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,891,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sonic Corp. by 310.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 866,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,965,000 after purchasing an additional 655,352 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans lifted its stake in Sonic Corp. by 789.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 219,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 194,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Sonic Corp. by 643.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 181,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 156,872 shares in the last quarter.

Sonic Corp. (NASDAQ SONC) opened at 24.74 on Thursday. Sonic Corp. has a one year low of $21.12 and a one year high of $30.05. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.98 and a 200-day moving average of $25.79.

Sonic Corp. announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 9th that allows the company to buyback $160.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 16.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Sonic Corp. news, Director Steven A. Davis purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.62 per share, with a total value of $49,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought 5,000 shares of company stock worth $117,730 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SONC shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Sonic Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Bank of America Corporation reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Sonic Corp. in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonic Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Sonic Corp. in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Sonic Corp. in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.61.

Sonic Corp. Profile

Sonic Corp. operates and franchises the chain of drive-thru restaurants (Sonic Drive-Ins) in the United States. As of August 31, 2016, 3,557 Sonic Drive-Ins were in operation from coast to coast in 45 states, consisting of 345 Company drive-thrus and 3,212 franchise drive-thrus. As of August 31, 2016, its restaurant design and construction consisted of a kitchen housed in a one-story building, which was approximately 1,500 square feet, flanked by canopy-covered rows of 16 to 24 parking spaces, with each space having its own payment terminal, intercom speaker system and menu board.

