Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact United Rentals (URI) Share Price

News headlines about United Rentals (NYSE:URI) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. United Rentals earned a news impact score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the construction company an impact score of 45.3147156833145 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern’s scoring:

Get United Rentals Inc. alerts:

Shares of United Rentals (NYSE URI) opened at 140.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.59. United Rentals has a 12-month low of $70.58 and a 12-month high of $142.71. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 2.46.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The construction company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.09. United Rentals had a return on equity of 46.01% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals will post $9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of United Rentals in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals in a report on Thursday, September 21st. ValuEngine lowered United Rentals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.17.

WARNING: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/somewhat-positive-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-united-rentals-uri-share-price.html.

In related news, insider Michael Kneeland sold 30,000 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total value of $3,623,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 302,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,507,804.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William B. Plummer sold 5,301 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.26, for a total value of $679,906.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,055 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,934.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc is a holding company. The Company is an equipment rental company, which operates throughout the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: general rentals, and trench, power and pump. The general rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial, industrial and homeowner equipment and related services and activities.

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.