Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Caleres (CAL) Share Price

Media coverage about Caleres (NYSE:CAL) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Caleres earned a news impact score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the textile maker an impact score of 46.0108302682441 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern’s scoring:

Get Caleres Inc. alerts:

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) traded up 0.78% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.83. The stock had a trading volume of 267,218 shares. Caleres has a one year low of $22.39 and a one year high of $36.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.02.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Caleres had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $677.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caleres will post $2.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Caleres’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

CAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Caleres from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Caleres in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Caleres from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/somewhat-positive-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-caleres-cal-share-price.html.

In related news, SVP Douglas Koch sold 33,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $1,003,002.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 103,837 shares in the company, valued at $3,118,225.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc is a global footwear retailer and wholesaler. The Company is engaged in the operation of retail shoe stores and e-commerce Websites, as well as the design, sourcing and marketing of footwear for women and men. The Company operates through two segments: Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio.

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.