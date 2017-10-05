Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) Share Price

News stories about Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Agree Realty Corporation earned a news sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 45.7644276417806 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) traded down 0.16% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.32. 97,695 shares of the company were exchanged. Agree Realty Corporation has a 52-week low of $41.01 and a 52-week high of $51.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.57.

Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.66 million. Agree Realty Corporation had a net margin of 54.22% and a return on equity of 8.23%. Agree Realty Corporation’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Agree Realty Corporation will post $1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Agree Realty Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.58%.

ADC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. FBR & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Agree Realty Corporation in a research report on Monday, September 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Agree Realty Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agree Realty Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Agree Realty Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agree Realty Corporation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.88.

Agree Realty Corporation Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation (Agree Realty) is an integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) primarily focused on the ownership, acquisition, development and management of retail properties. The Company operates through Agree Limited Partnership (the Operating Partnership). As of December 31, 2016, its portfolio consisted of 366 properties located in 43 states and totaling approximately seven million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA).

