Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Viacom (VIAB) Stock Price

Headlines about Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Viacom earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 45.704409057467 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Viacom (VIAB) opened at 28.14 on Thursday. Viacom has a 52 week low of $26.65 and a 52 week high of $46.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.57.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Viacom had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 30.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Viacom will post $3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Viacom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VIAB. Zacks Investment Research cut Viacom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Viacom in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Viacom in a report on Monday, September 25th. Cowen and Company lowered their price target on Viacom from $41.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Viacom in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.72.

About Viacom

Viacom Inc offers global media brands that create television programs, motion pictures, short-form content, applications, games, consumer products, social media experiences and other entertainment content. As of September 30, 2016, the Company offered its services for audiences in more than 180 countries.

