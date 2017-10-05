Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC) Share Price

News headlines about Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. earned a news sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.9437371492105 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

Get Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on ROIC shares. BidaskClub raised Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target (down from $21.00) on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.14.

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ ROIC) traded up 0.79% on Thursday, hitting $19.19. The stock had a trading volume of 223,709 shares. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.45 and a 12 month high of $22.37.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. had a return on equity of 2.71% and a net margin of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $66.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post $0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. This is an increase from Retail Opportunity Investments Corp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp.’s payout ratio is 227.28%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/somewhat-positive-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-retail-opportunity-investments-corp-roic-share-price.html.

About Retail Opportunity Investments Corp.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC) is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of necessity-based community and neighborhood shopping centers on the west coast of the United States, anchored by supermarkets and drugstores.

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.