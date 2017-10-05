Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC) Stock Price

News articles about Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the industrial products company an impact score of 45.1001603261251 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) traded down 0.98% on Thursday, reaching $45.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,381 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09 and a beta of 1.67. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 52 week low of $27.35 and a 52 week high of $49.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.35.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $223.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.15 million. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 16.50%. Altra Industrial Motion Corp.’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post $2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Altra Industrial Motion Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.13%.

AIMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Altra Industrial Motion Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Altra Industrial Motion Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. BidaskClub cut Altra Industrial Motion Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.20.

In related news, CEO Carl R. Christenson sold 1,601 shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $75,247.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,643,835. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carl R. Christenson sold 10,000 shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $470,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 98,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,643,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,104 shares of company stock worth $2,934,408 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. is a designer, producer and marketer of a range of mechanical power transmission (MPT) components. The Company operates through three segments: Couplings, Clutches and Brakes; Electromagnetic Clutches and Brakes, and Gearing. It manufactures a range of couplings suitable for various industrial and specialty applications.

