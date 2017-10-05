Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR) Stock Price

News articles about Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Gulfport Energy Corporation earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the oil and gas producer an impact score of 46.0848664446504 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ GPOR) opened at 14.61 on Thursday. Gulfport Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $30.47. The company’s market cap is $2.67 billion. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.10 and its 200 day moving average is $14.33.

Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. Gulfport Energy Corporation had a negative net margin of 15.02% and a positive return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $323.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1052.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Gulfport Energy Corporation will post $1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on GPOR shares. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Gulfport Energy Corporation in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Gulfport Energy Corporation in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gulfport Energy Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Gulfport Energy Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co downgraded Gulfport Energy Corporation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Gulfport Energy Corporation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.09.

About Gulfport Energy Corporation

Gulfport Energy Corporation is an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The Company focuses on the exploitation and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids and crude oil in the United States. The Company’s properties are located in the Utica Shale in Eastern Ohio and along the Louisiana Gulf Coast in the West Cote Blanche Bay (WCBB) and Hackberry fields.

