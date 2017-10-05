Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Alexander’s (ALX) Share Price

News headlines about Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Alexander’s earned a coverage optimism score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 44.9717695601526 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Alexander’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Alexander’s (NYSE ALX) remained flat at $430.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $420.37 and a 200 day moving average of $423.56. Alexander’s has a 52 week low of $369.33 and a 52 week high of $451.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 0.67.

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by ($0.11). Alexander’s had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The company had revenue of $57.19 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Alexander’s will post $23.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alexander’s

Alexander’s, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping its properties. It is managed by, and its properties are leased and developed by, Vornado Realty Trust (Vornado). As of December 31, 2016, the Company had seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area consisting of 731 Lexington Avenue; Rego Park I; Rego Park II; The Alexander apartment tower; Paramus, and Flushing.

