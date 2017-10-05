Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect SM Energy (SM) Share Price

Media coverage about SM Energy (NYSE:SM) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. SM Energy earned a coverage optimism score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the energy company an impact score of 46.1301136131991 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern’s rankings:

Get SM Energy Company alerts:

Shares of SM Energy (NYSE SM) traded up 1.28% during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.17. 1,115,739 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.21 and its 200 day moving average is $18.05. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $12.29 and a 1-year high of $43.09. The company’s market capitalization is $2.03 billion.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $284.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.12 million. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 20.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SM Energy will post ($1.13) EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. SM Energy’s payout ratio is -3.19%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank set a $19.00 target price on shares of SM Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 1st. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SM Energy in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a report on Friday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.85.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect SM Energy (SM) Share Price” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/somewhat-positive-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-sm-energy-sm-share-price.html.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. It operates in the exploration and production segment of the oil and gas industry within the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.