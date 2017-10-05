Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) Stock Price

Press coverage about Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Seritage Growth Properties earned a coverage optimism score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.092396051351 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) traded up 0.81% during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.32. The company had a trading volume of 102,426 shares. The company’s market capitalization is $1.57 billion. Seritage Growth Properties has a one year low of $39.60 and a one year high of $50.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.10 and a 200 day moving average of $46.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Seritage Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -42.19%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seritage Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Seritage Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood set a $38.00 price objective on Seritage Growth Properties and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Seritage Growth Properties Company Profile

Seritage Growth Properties (Seritage) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of diversified retail real estate throughout the United States. Its assets are held by and its operations are primarily conducted through, directly or indirectly, Seritage Growth Properties, L.P.

