Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Omeros Corporation (OMER) Stock Price

News headlines about Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Omeros Corporation earned a coverage optimism score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 45.3536289916973 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Omeros Corporation (OMER) traded up 3.02% during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.86. 1,147,405 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.02 and its 200 day moving average is $18.95. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.02 billion. Omeros Corporation has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $27.09.

Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $17.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 million. Omeros Corporation’s revenue was up 71.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Omeros Corporation will post ($1.30) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OMER. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Omeros Corporation in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Omeros Corporation in a report on Friday, August 18th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of Omeros Corporation in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omeros Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Omeros Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.38.

Omeros Corporation Company Profile

Omeros Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in discovering, developing and commercializing small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large-market, as well as orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies and disorders of the central nervous system. Its marketed drug product, Omidria (phenylephrine and ketorolac injection), is used during cataract surgery or intraocular lens (IOL) replacement.

