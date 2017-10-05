Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Hope Bancorp (HOPE) Share Price

Press coverage about Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Hope Bancorp earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.9340943832675 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Get Hope Bancorp Inc. alerts:

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) opened at 17.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.92. Hope Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $22.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.41.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $132.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.80 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Hope Bancorp will post $1.20 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HOPE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. FIG Partners downgraded Hope Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Hope Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Hope Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hope Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.42.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/somewhat-positive-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-hope-bancorp-hope-share-price.html.

In other news, Director Donald Byun sold 101,026 shares of Hope Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total value of $1,661,877.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jason K. Kim sold 2,750 shares of Hope Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $48,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,729 shares in the company, valued at $1,251,903.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc, formerly BBCN Bancorp, Inc, is the holding company of Bank of Hope. Bank of Hope is the regional Korean-American bank in the United States. Bank of Hope operates approximately 85 full-service branches in California, Washington, Texas, Illinois, New York, New Jersey, Virginia, Georgia and Alabama.

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.