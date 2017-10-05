Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Endurance International Group Holdings (EIGI) Share Price

Media stories about Endurance International Group Holdings (NASDAQ:EIGI) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Endurance International Group Holdings earned a media sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the software maker an impact score of 45.2619515555918 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Endurance International Group Holdings (NASDAQ EIGI) remained flat at $8.15 during trading on Thursday. 513,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s market cap is $1.17 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.92. Endurance International Group Holdings has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $9.85.

Endurance International Group Holdings (NASDAQ:EIGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $292.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.40 million. Endurance International Group Holdings had a negative net margin of 12.05% and a negative return on equity of 122.84%. Endurance International Group Holdings’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Endurance International Group Holdings will post ($0.87) EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Endurance International Group Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endurance International Group Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of Endurance International Group Holdings in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating on shares of Endurance International Group Holdings in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Endurance International Group Holdings in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

In other Endurance International Group Holdings news, CFO Marc Montagner sold 10,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total value of $77,944.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Orlando sold 8,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $66,968.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,402 shares of company stock worth $211,892. 58.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Endurance International Group Holdings Company Profile

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc (Endurance) is a provider of cloud-based platform solutions designed to help small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) succeed online. The Company operates through two segments: Web Presence and Email Marketing. The Company’s Web presence segment consists of Web hosting, domains and the related products and services.

