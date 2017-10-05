Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Boston Beer Company, Inc. (The) (SAM) Share Price

Media headlines about Boston Beer Company, Inc. (The) (NYSE:SAM) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Boston Beer Company, Inc. (The) earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 45.4667956621555 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Get Boston Beer Company Inc. (The) alerts:

SAM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boston Beer Company, Inc. (The) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Boston Beer Company, Inc. (The) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (down previously from $179.00) on shares of Boston Beer Company, Inc. (The) in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Boston Beer Company, Inc. (The) in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Boston Beer Company, Inc. (The) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

Shares of Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE SAM) traded up 0.72% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $168.35. 117,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.70 and a 1-year high of $180.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $152.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.73.

Boston Beer Company, Inc. (The) (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.89. Boston Beer Company, Inc. (The) had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post $5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 2,628 shares of Boston Beer Company, Inc. (The) stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.90, for a total transaction of $420,217.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This news story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/somewhat-positive-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-boston-beer-company-inc-the-sam-share-price.html.

Boston Beer Company, Inc. (The) Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc is a craft brewer in the United States. The Company is engaged in the business of producing and selling alcohol beverages primarily in the domestic market and in selected international markets. The Company operates through two segments: Boston Beer Company segment, and A&S Brewing Collaborative segment.

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Company Inc. (The) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer Company Inc. (The) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.