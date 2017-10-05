Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Aircastle Limited (AYR) Share Price

Press coverage about Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) has trended somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Aircastle Limited earned a daily sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the transportation company an impact score of 45.3694480284451 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several research firms have issued reports on AYR. Cowen and Company reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Aircastle Limited in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. BidaskClub lowered Aircastle Limited from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aircastle Limited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays PLC began coverage on Aircastle Limited in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aircastle Limited has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.30.

Shares of Aircastle Limited (AYR) traded up 0.79% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.04. The company had a trading volume of 101,043 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.48. Aircastle Limited has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $25.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.84.

Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.58). Aircastle Limited had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $223.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Aircastle Limited will post $1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Aircastle Limited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.65%.

About Aircastle Limited

Aircastle Limited is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, acquires, leases and sells commercial jet aircrafts to airlines. The Company is engaged in financing and managing commercial flight equipment. The Company manages its aircrafts in the United States, Ireland and Singapore. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned and managed on behalf of its joint ventures 206 aircrafts leased to 71 lessees located in 36 countries.

