Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact WNS (Holdings) Limited (WNS) Stock Price

Headlines about WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. WNS (Holdings) Limited earned a news sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the business services provider an impact score of 46.5076709430875 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WNS. Cowen and Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Bank of America Corporation raised their target price on shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.75.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) traded up 0.11% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.70. 53,559 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.22. WNS has a 1-year low of $24.82 and a 1-year high of $37.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.93 and a beta of 0.98.

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $175.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.73 million. WNS (Holdings) Limited had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 18.73%. WNS (Holdings) Limited’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts expect that WNS will post $1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WNS (Holdings) Limited Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited is a global provider of business process management (BPM) services. The Company offers data, voice, analytical and business transformation services. The Company’s segments include WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. Its operating segments include travel, insurance, banking and financial services, healthcare, utilities, retail and consumer products groups, auto claims and others.

