Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Darling Ingredients (DAR) Share Price

Media coverage about Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Darling Ingredients earned a news impact score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the company an impact score of 47.4913352277867 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DAR. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co set a $19.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

Shares of Darling Ingredients (NYSE DAR) opened at 17.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.48 and a 200-day moving average of $16.09. Darling Ingredients has a one year low of $11.51 and a one year high of $18.27.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $896.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients will post $0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc (Darling) is a developer and producer of sustainable natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients, creating a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy and fertilizer industries.

