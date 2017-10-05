Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Verifone Systems (PAY) Share Price

News headlines about Verifone Systems (NYSE:PAY) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Verifone Systems earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the business services provider an impact score of 44.8921793540161 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern’s rankings:

Shares of Verifone Systems (PAY) opened at 20.90 on Thursday. Verifone Systems has a 52-week low of $14.94 and a 52-week high of $21.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.82. The stock’s market cap is $2.35 billion.

Verifone Systems (NYSE:PAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Verifone Systems had a positive return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $466.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Verifone Systems’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Verifone Systems will post $1.30 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays PLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Verifone Systems in a report on Friday, September 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Verifone Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verifone Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Imperial Capital cut their price target on Verifone Systems from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Verifone Systems in a research note on Monday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

Verifone Systems Company Profile

VeriFone Systems, Inc offers payments and commerce solutions. The Company is engaged in designing, manufacturing, marketing and supplying a range of payment solutions and complementary services. It provides solutions and services for the retail point-of-sale (POS) that enable various forms of commerce.

