Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Integer Holdings (ITGR) Stock Price

News headlines about Integer Holdings (NASDAQ:ITGR) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Integer Holdings earned a news sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the medical equipment provider an impact score of 45.630521606813 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

ITGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Integer Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. BidaskClub raised Integer Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Integer Holdings in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up from $51.00) on shares of Integer Holdings in a report on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Integer Holdings has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Integer Holdings (NASDAQ:ITGR) traded up 1.41% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,891 shares. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.78 and a beta of 1.30. Integer Holdings has a 12-month low of $18.10 and a 12-month high of $54.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.78.

Integer Holdings (NASDAQ:ITGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $363.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Integer Holdings will post $2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John A. Harris sold 1,261 shares of Integer Holdings stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total value of $57,249.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

About Integer Holdings

Greatbatch, Inc is a developer and manufacturer of medical devices and components. The Company operates through two segments: Greatbatch Medical and QiG Group (QiG). Greatbatch Medical designs and manufactures products where the Company either owns the intellectual property or has unique manufacturing and assembly expertise.

